BRIEF-Fitch says "near-term outlook for growth in advanced countries has improved despite persistent political uncertainties"
TORONTO, Sept 9 The Canadian dollar strengthened to a session high against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Canadian building permits data hit a record, jumping 20.7 percent and far surpassing the 1 percent rise expected.
The Canadian dollar touched C$1.0365 to the U.S. dollar, or 96.48 U.S. cents after the data, stronger than just before the figures were released and Friday's North American finish at C$1.0409, or 96.07 U.S. cents.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields held a modest decline on Monday after the three major Wall Street stock indexed open lower, supporting some safehaven demand for low-yielding domestic government debt.
LONDON, March 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.36 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION