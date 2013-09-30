US STOCKS-Wall St retreats after surge; Caterpillar, financials fall
* Indexes down: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates with details from Caterpillar statement, Snap debut)
TORONTO, Sept 30 The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high on Monday after Canadian gross domestic product came in slightly stronger than expected for July, rebounding from a decline the month before. The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0287, or 97.21 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday's close of C$1.0303, or 97.06 U.S. cents. The loonie rose as high as $1.0276 shortly after the data, its strongest since Sept 24.
* Blank check company Silver Run Acquisition Corp II files for IPO of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mQJrGs)
March 2 U.S. specialty metals maker Arconic Inc said on Thursday it appointed former United Technologies Corp executive David Hess as an independent director on its board amid a proxy battle with hedge fund Elliott Management Corp.