HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 15 at 1:47 p.m. EDT/1747 GMT

March 15 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday: RUSSIA Leaders of the House Intelligence Committee do not believe Trump Tower was tapped during the 2016 presidential campaign and that FBI and NSA directors will testify at a hearing next week about that claim and any Russian meddling in the U.S. election. The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee say sanctions imposed on Russia over