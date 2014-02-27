Azeri GDP up 0.4 pct in Jan-Feb yr/yr - stats committee
BAKU, March 15 Azerbaijan's gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent year-on-year in January-February, the country's state statistics committee said on Wednesday.
TORONTO Feb 27 The Canadian dollar pared declines against the greenback on Thursday after data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the fourth quarter of last year, but not as steeply as analysts had forecast.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1131 to the greenback, or 89.84 U.S. cents after trading around session lows heading into the release. That was a touch weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.1128, or 89.86 U.S. cents.
* Market prices in more than 90 pct chance of Fed lifting rates
BEIJING, March 15 China aims to cut taxes and fees for companies by 1 trillion yuan ($144.65 billion) this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.