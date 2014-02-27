TORONTO Feb 27 The Canadian dollar pared declines against the greenback on Thursday after data showed the country's current account deficit widened in the fourth quarter of last year, but not as steeply as analysts had forecast.

The Canadian dollar was at C$1.1131 to the greenback, or 89.84 U.S. cents after trading around session lows heading into the release. That was a touch weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.1128, or 89.86 U.S. cents.