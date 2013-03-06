TORONTO, March 6 The pace of purchasing activity
in Canada slowed in February for the second straight month,
according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data.
The seasonally adjusted index fell to 51.1 in February from
58.9 in January. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an
adjusted reading of 57.5.
A reading above 50 on an index indicates that the pace of
activity increased from the previous month.
"At the margin, it may have added to the weakness to the
Canadian dollar today," said Doug Porter, chief economist, BMO
Capital Markets.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a session low against
the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada softened
its stance on the need for interest rate hikes.
The seasonally unadjusted index fell to 51.6 from 54.8.