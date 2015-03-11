(Adds comments from CSE Chairman and TMX)
TORONTO, March 11 A new Canadian stock exchange
set to launch in late March will offer attractive fees for
market data or waive them altogether in a challenge to the
dominance of TMX Group's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
Aequitas Innovations Inc said on Wednesday its Neo exchange
will not charge retail investors for access to real-time
displayed market data for securities listed on the primary and
TSX Venture exchanges.
It will waive those fees for professionals trading on the
Neo exchange until it reaches a 5 percent market share, and will
give away market data for Neo-listed companies.
"There is a current stranglehold on the dissemination of
trading information in Canada and it has resulted in prohibitive
and virtually monopolistic pricing," Aequitas Chief Executive
Jos Schmitt said in a statement.
He said this prevents many Canadian retail investors and
their advisers from seeing in real time the full picture of what
is happening in the markets.
Aequitas said Canadian retail investors pay more than four
times than their counterparts in the United States.
Tom Caldwell, chairman of rival platform Canadian Securities
Exchange, said Neo's move is interesting as it attacks data
fees, one of the last high margin areas for exchanges, at a time
when trading fees are under pressure from growing competition.
"Jos is a smart guy, he's going to innovate and he's going
to come up with innovative ways to increase Neo's market share,"
said Caldwell. "Price is one way. I'm not convinced it will be a
world beater for Neo, but it sure is innovative."
TMX played down the threat posed by Neo's move and said it
provides bid-ask pricing for each and every security listed on
its markets and offers the broadest coverage of pricing of any
marketplace in Canada, while its rivals cover only a small
subset of price discovery for only the most liquid securities.
The TMX also said that investors can subscribe to real-time
data direct from TSX for just $6 per month.
The Neo exchange will launch on March 27 and begin listing
companies in mid 2015.
Aequitas - a Latin term denoting fairness and the origin of
the English word equity - is backed by Royal Bank of Canada
, Barclays, pension funds OMERS and PSP, mutual
fund managers CI Financial Corp and IGM Financial Inc
, and Investment Technology Group Inc, among
others.
