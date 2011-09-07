Sept 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open higher on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's rate
decision as stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. services
sector and Australian growth boosted investor confidence.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a higher open
ahead of a Bank of Canada policy announcement that is expected
to sound more dovish than the central bank's July communique.
* U.S. stock index futures rose after a three-day equities
decline, on hopes that the European debt crisis might ease.
* European shares rose sharply, bouncing from a two-year
closing low, after a late Wall Street rally on
* Markets in Asia were up with the Nikkei climbing 2 percent
on short-covering after three days of losses.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.44 percent in early trade.
* Oil rose to just over $113 a barrel, underpinned by
expectations of lower U.S. crude stocks after a storm disrupted
production in the Gulf of Mexico, and optimism about a new
* Gold prices fell more than 1 percent in Europe after a
volatile session in Asia, as a sharp rally in stock markets
prompted skittish investors to cash in gains after the precious
* Copper prices rose as labour disputes at mines threatened
supplies and the dollar slipped, but nervousness about demand
from top consumers China and the United States curbed gains.
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX.TO): African Barrick Gold, a unit
of the gold miner Barrick Gold said it was planning to
cross-list on the country's bourse by the end of this year.
* Rogers Communications Inc. (RCIb.TO): The cable-TV,
publishing and telecommunications company is applying to
Canadian authorities to open its own banking unit, enabling the
telecommunications company to offer its own credit cards.
* Encana Corp. (ECA.TO): The natural gas producer said its
U.S. unit has agreed to sell a part of its natural gas
midstream assets in Colorado to a private midstream company for
* Viterra Inc. VT.TO: The grain handler's quarterly profit
nearly doubled amid record grain shipments through ports in
* Major Drilling Group International Inc.(MDI.TO): The
provider of contract drilling services said on Tuesday its
quarterly earnings more than tripled as demand for its drilling
services soared along with a surge in both precious-metal and
* Mosaid Technologies MSD.TO: The company asked
shareholders to reject a hostile, C$480 million takeover bid
from WiLan Inc (WIN.TO) after the patent licensing company's
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
* Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (BXE.TO) target price raised to
C$8 from C$7.50; rating outperform at National Bank
* Evertz Technologies (ET.TO) rating raised to outperform
from market perform at Raymond James
* Open Range Energy Corp ONR.TO price target raised to
C$9.50 from C$6.50 at Raymond James
* Precision Drilling Corp (PD.TO) price target cut to
C$19.50 from C$20 at TD Securities
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani; Editing by Frank McGurty)