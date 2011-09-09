Sept 9 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Friday as commodity prices weakened and investors
digested unexpected news that the Canadian economy suffered a
net loss of jobs in August.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* The Canadian dollar fell to a session low against the U.S.
dollar morning after data showed the domestic economy shed
5,500 jobs last month.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as a jobs proposal by
President Barack Obama did little to reassure investors
concerned about weak economic growth. [.N]
* European shares fell on Friday morning, tracking Wall
Street lower on concern that U.S policymakers were not acting
strongly enough prevent the world's biggest economy from
falling into recession. [.EU]
* Markets in Asia were down, with the Nikkei posting a
weekly loss of 2.4 percent and moving back towards a six-month
low hit earlier in the week.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.72 percent in early trade.
* Oil retreated on Friday, hit by gloom surrounding
prospects for the global economy and dollar gains, but Brent
crude outperformed other commodities, supported by tight supply
in Europe and the United States. [O/R]
* Gold prices tumbled by 2 percent on Friday, reversing
earlier gains, with traders blaming heavy fund liquidation of
the metal on the New York futures market, and the downward move
picking up momentum as sell stops were triggered. [GOL/]
* Copper fell, alongside global equities, on unrelieved
worries about economic growth and the impact on metals demand
after the U.S. and Europe failed to convince investors they had
firm plans to fix their troubled economies. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO): The bank said it will buy a
near 20 percent stake in Bank of Guangzhou for about C$719
million to expand its footprint in China, the latest in to
invest in a Chinese bank before its IPO. [ID:nL3E7K90L4]
* Lululemon Athletica Inc. LLL.TO: The yogawear retailer
said its quarterly profit rose 76 percent, on the back of
strong online and in-store sales. [ID:nN1E788050]
* Major Drilling (MDI.TO): The drilling services provider to
mining companies said on Thursday it will acquire privately
held Bradley Group for C$80 million, a move that allows it to
expand its drilling services business in northern Quebec and
northern Ontario. [ID:nN1E7871VS]
* Pacific Wildcat Resources PAW.V: The minerals and metals
firm said Kenyan unit Cortec Mining had not been ordered to
stop prospecting for minerals at a site near the coastal city
of Mombasa, as had been reported in a daily newspaper.
[ID:nL5E7K905M]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Candente Copper (DNT.TO) coverage resumed with outperform;
price target C$2.75 at Raymond James
* Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) coverage started
with sector perform rating and price target of C$76.50 at
National Bank
* Canadian Pacific Railway (CP.TO) coverage started with
sector perform rating at National Bank
* Glv Inc GLVa.TO coverage started with outperform rating;
price target of C$5.50 at National Bank
* Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO) price
target raised to C$18.50 from C$17 at Salman Partners
* Parkland Fuel Corp (PKI.TO) coverage started with sector
outperformer rating; price target of C$12.50 at CIBC
* Transat A.T Inc TRZb.TO price target cut to C$10.50 from
C$14; rating sector performer at CIBC
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Karan Khemani)