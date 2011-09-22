Sept 22 Toronto's main stock index looked set
to open lower on Thursday, tracking plummeting global equities
and commodity prices, after U.S. Federal Reserve said there was
"significant downside risks" to the American economy.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a grim outlook from
the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data on private sector
business activity in Europe and China stoked fears the global
economy could sink back into recession. [.N]
* European stocks sank, hitting a 26-month low with cyclical
shares such as miners tumbling, as the Fed's bleak outlook and
data showing Chinese and German economies losing steam sent
investors rushing out of risky assets. [.EU]
* Asian stocks fell, with the Nikkei losing more than 2
percent after the Fed cited significant risks to the U.S.
economy, while Softbank Corp plunged to its lowest since July
2010 on a report it would lose exclusive rights to sell the
iPhone in Japan.
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 2.43 percent in early trade.
* U.S. crude futures fell $4 to $81.92 a barrel as oil
prices spiralled lower on worries about the global
economy.[O/R]
* Gold fell after the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated
move to boost U.S. growth lifted the dollar but pummelled
global equities and hit the entire commodities complex. [GOL/]
* Copper dropped below $8,000 a tonne to hit one-year lows
as economic fears escalated after news of manufacturing
contraction in top consumer China combined with a grim outlook
for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO): The lack of clarity around
the assets held in E*Trade's mortgage portfolio and the high
price that the U.S. online broker might fetch make it unlikely
that Toronto-Dominion Bank will take part in any deal to buy
the firm. [ID:nS1E78K1J4]
* Barrick Gold (ABX.TO): Pakistan's Baluchistan province has
objected to a mining lease being sought by a joint venture
between Antofagasta and Barrick Gold, further delaying a major
planned copper and gold project in the country's southwest.
[ID:nL3E7KM1SS]
* Gennum Corp. GND.TO: The semiconductor company posted
market-topping quarterly results and said its current order
book was similar to orders levels seen earlier this year.
[ID:nL3E7KL3HY]
* Petrominerales Ltd. PMG.TO: The oil producer said it
recovered 95 percent of its production following resumption of
operations at its Corcel and Guatiquia fields in Colombia.
[ID:nL3E7KM1ZT] ($1= $1.03 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar)