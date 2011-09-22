Sept 22 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Thursday, tracking plummeting global equities and commodity prices, after U.S. Federal Reserve said there was "significant downside risks" to the American economy.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.

* U.S. stock index futures tumbled as a grim outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and downbeat data on private sector business activity in Europe and China stoked fears the global economy could sink back into recession. [.N]

* European stocks sank, hitting a 26-month low with cyclical shares such as miners tumbling, as the Fed's bleak outlook and data showing Chinese and German economies losing steam sent investors rushing out of risky assets. [.EU]

* Asian stocks fell, with the Nikkei losing more than 2 percent after the Fed cited significant risks to the U.S. economy, while Softbank Corp plunged to its lowest since July 2010 on a report it would lose exclusive rights to sell the iPhone in Japan.

COMMODITY PRICE MOVES

* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, fell 2.43 percent in early trade.

* U.S. crude futures fell $4 to $81.92 a barrel as oil prices spiralled lower on worries about the global economy.[O/R]

* Gold fell after the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated move to boost U.S. growth lifted the dollar but pummelled global equities and hit the entire commodities complex. [GOL/]

* Copper dropped below $8,000 a tonne to hit one-year lows as economic fears escalated after news of manufacturing contraction in top consumer China combined with a grim outlook for the U.S. economy. [MET/L]

CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH

* Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO): The lack of clarity around the assets held in E*Trade's mortgage portfolio and the high price that the U.S. online broker might fetch make it unlikely that Toronto-Dominion Bank will take part in any deal to buy the firm. [ID:nS1E78K1J4]

* Barrick Gold (ABX.TO): Pakistan's Baluchistan province has objected to a mining lease being sought by a joint venture between Antofagasta and Barrick Gold, further delaying a major planned copper and gold project in the country's southwest. [ID:nL3E7KM1SS]

* Gennum Corp. GND.TO: The semiconductor company posted market-topping quarterly results and said its current order book was similar to orders levels seen earlier this year. [ID:nL3E7KL3HY]

* Petrominerales Ltd. PMG.TO: The oil producer said it recovered 95 percent of its production following resumption of operations at its Corcel and Guatiquia fields in Colombia. [ID:nL3E7KM1ZT] ($1= $1.03 Canadian) (Reporting by Anil Kumar)