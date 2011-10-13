Oct 13 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday after a powerful rally, as worries about
an economic slowdown in China pushed commodity prices lower.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after weaker-than-expected
economic data in China reawakened global economic worry and
earnings from JPMorgan Chase. [.N]
* European shares slipped in choppy trading, after recent
strong gains, with mining stocks among the biggest casualties
after Chinese trade data was weaker than expected. [.EU]
* Asian stocks rose on progress in euro zone rescue
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.42 percent in early trade.
* Oil slipped with Brent snapping a six-day rally, after
trade data from China pointed to slower demand in the world's
second-largest oil consumer. [O/R]
* Gold held near four-week highs as support from further
evidence of consumer demand in Asia was offset by the strength
of the dollar, although investor nerves over the euro zone
should insulate the price from any steep declines. [GOL/]
* Copper prices sagged after soft Chinese trade data
reinforced a gloomy outlook for global economic growth, but
signs of stronger industrial metals demand from the country
helped limit losses. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion RIM.TO: The company's BlackBerry
services across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India have
improved significantly, the company said, after a three-day
global service disruption hit millions of its customers.
[ID:nN1E79B1JU] Separately, Colombia's chief consumer watchdog
urged telecoms service providers to compensate customers
locally for lost service as a result of the global BlackBerry
outage, promising an investigation into the breakdown.
[ID:nN1E79B1LN]
* Harry Winston Diamond HW.TO: The diamond miner and
retailer said it recovered 8 percent more carats in the third
quarter as it processed higher grade ore from its Diavik mine
in Canada. [ID:nL3E7LD1WA]
* Magna International (MG.TO): The auto-parts maker said it
was cooperating with a U.S. Department of Justice anti-trust
investigation of the automobile tooling industry.
[ID:nL3E7LD1GT]
* Air Canada ACa.TOACb.TO: The airline's flight
attendants canceled their planned strike just hours before it
was due to start after the federal government asked a labor
board to step into the dispute. [ID:nN1E79B0R7]
* Northstar Aerospace Inc. NAS.TO: The company said union
workers at its manufacturing facility in Milton, Ontario, began
a strike on Thursday. [ID:nL3E7LD0GT]
* Compass Petroleum Ltd. (CPO.V): The junior oil and gas
company said it would explore strategic alternatives, including
a possible sale. [ID:nL3E7LD1YK]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO rating cut to sector performer from
sector outperformer at CIBC
* Canadian National (CNR.TO) price target cut to C$82 from
C$85; ratng sector performer at CIBC
* Canadian Pacific (CP.TO) price target cut to C$60 from
C$68; ratng sector performer at CIBC
* Chorus Aviation CHRb.TO price target cut to C$5 from
C$6; ratng sector outperformer at CIBC
* Contrans CSS.TO rating raised to sector outperformer
from sector performer at CIBC
* Surge Energy SGY.V rating raised to sector outperformer
from sector performer at CIBC; coverage resumed with
outperform, price target of C$11.50 at National Bank
* Transat AT TRZb.TO rating cut to sector underperformer
from sector performer at CIBC
* TransForce TFI.TO price target cut to C$14.50 from
C$18.50 at CIBC
* Westjet Airlines (WJA.TO) price target cut to C$17 from
C$19.50 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar)