Oct 17 Toronto's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Monday after the German finance minister said an
EU summit on Oct 23 would not produce a decisive agreement on
resolving the euro zone debt crisis, dampening earlier hopes.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell after the market's best
two-week run since 2009 as Germany's finance minister said a
forthcoming European summit would not yield a definitive
solution to the region's debt crisis. [.N]
* European shares reversed earlier gains to trade down after
Germany warned against unrealistic "dreams" that this weekend's
European Union summit will produce a definitive plan to tackle
the region's sovereign debt crisis. [.EU]
* Asian shares rose with the Nikkei average edging up to a
six-week high.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, rose 0.09 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude extended losses and U.S. crude turned negative
following remarks from Germany that the forthcoming EU summit
would not produce a definitive solution to the euro zone debt
crisis. [O/R]
* Gold jumped to a three-week high, boosted by fresh
investor interest and a softer dollar against the euro after a
G20 summit reinforced hopes that European leaders would soon
resolve the region's debt crisis. [GOL/]
* Copper rallied to a three-week peak as prospects for a
resolution to the euro zone's debt crisis spurred risk
appetite, while supply concerns gathered momentum due to
strikes in Peru and Indonesia. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Research In Motion Ltd. RIM.TO: The Blackberry maker
said it will offer free premium apps worth more than $100, in a
bid to appease its customers following BlackBerry service
disruption last week. [ID:nL3E7LH182]
* Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO): The insurer said it expects
to post a loss in its third quarter due to the impact of
unfavorable moves in both interest rates and equity markets. It
expects to report a loss of C$621 million in the quarter.
[ID:nN1E79G066]
* Imax Corp IMX.TO: The giant movie screen maker will
license laser projection technology from struggling Eastman
Kodak Co in a deal that will enable more Imax theaters to show
digital films. [ID:nN1E79F06O]
* Arctic Glacier Income Fund AG_u.TO: The fund has gained
five more days to announce the results of its strategic
alternatives review, extending a mutual agreement between it
and two warring unitholders. [ID:nL3E7LH1J0]
* Mitec Telecom Inc. MTM.TO: The mobile wireless products
maker posted a wider quarterly loss hurt by reduced sales at
its wireless and VSAT divisions. [ID:nL3E7LE3CJ]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Daylight Energy DAY.TO reinstated with sector performer
rating at CIBC
* Finning International (FTT.TO) price target cut to C$28
from C$32 at CIBC
* Novagold Resources (NG.TO) price target cut to $11 from
$16 at RBC
* Torstar Corp (TSb.TO) price target cut to C$11.50 from
C$13 at National Bank ($1= $1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Anil Kumar)