UPDATE 3-Oil prices fall on bloated U.S. fuel inventories, stalling China demand
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
Nov 7 Toronto's main stock index looked set to open lower on Monday on concern that the euro zone debt crisis could engulf Italy, overshadowing a government coalition deal in Greece that could help secure its latest bailout package.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures fell as political turmoil in Italy sparked worry the euro zone debt crisis could consume the region's third largest economy.[.N]
* European stocks pared losses on intensifying market talk that Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi could resign soon, easing fears over the country's ability to deal with its debt pile. [.EU] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call - Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters subscribers can register at [CA/MNC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, rose 0.25 percent in early trade.
* Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel on hopes political settlements in Greece and Italy could help resolve the euro zone debt crisis and minimize the chances of a further slowdown in global economic growth. [O/R]
* Gold rose more than 1 percent as investors piled into the traditional safe haven asset as Europe's debt crisis intensified on concerns about political instability in Italy and Greece. [GOL/]
* Copper fell nearly 2 percent, with investors struggling to see better demand prospects as economic and political difficulties in Greece and Italy fueled concern that Europe's debt crisis is unraveling. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO): The oil and gas company's quarterly profit more than doubled helped by higher oil and natural gas production from its Australian properties. [ID:nL4E7M71MG]
* Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO): The oilfield services provider's third-quarter net profit nearly doubled, helped by a strong demand for oilfield services. [ID:nL4E7M71JJ]
* Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp. YNG.TO: The company said its quarterly loss narrowed as it gained from warrants. [ID:nL4E7M71KD]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Air Canada ACa.TO: price target cut to C$1.80 from C$2 at National Bank Financial
* Canadian REIT (REF_u.TO): price target raised to C$37.50 from C$35.00 at CIBC
* Centerra Gold Inc (CG.TO): price target cut to C$33 from C$34 at CIBC
* Constellation Software Inc (CSU.TO): price target raised to C$79.50 from C$76 at CIBC
* Flint Energy Services Ltd FES.TO: price target raised to C$18.00 from C$15.50 at CIBC
* Miranda Technologies Inc MT.TO: price target raised to C$12 from C$8 at CIBC
* Open Range Energy Corp ONR.TO: price target cut to C$4 from C$13.50 at National Bank Financial
* SNC Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO): price target raised to C$64 from C$62 at CIBC
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO): price target raised to C$10.00 from C$9.50 at CIBC ($1= $1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Karan Khemani)
* Market can accommodate rising shale -Qatar minister (Updates throughout, adds comment, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
JAKARTA, Feb 8 Indonesia's biggest bank by assets, PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, said on Wednesday it was looking to boost its lending to the country's mining industry following an improvement in performance by some companies in the sector.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 8 A.P. Moller-Maersk missed fourth-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday as the world's largest shipping company pressed on with changes, taking impairments, slashing its dividend and announcing a new chairman.