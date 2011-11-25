Nov 25 Canadian stocks looked set to open lower
on Friday as the lack of progress by European leaders on
resolving the euro debt crisis and growing concern about the
health of the global economy sapped investor confidence.
With no convincing progress in sight on solving the euro
zone debt crisis, investors were shunning riskier assets to
raise cash or cover losses.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Canadian equity futures <0#SXF:> pointed to a lower open.
* U.S. stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for
equities as Wall Street returned to work after U.S.
Thanksgiving Day. [.N]
* European stocks fell early, losing ground for the ninth
time in 10 sessions and on track to post their biggest weekly
loss in two months, dragged down by deepening worries over the
health of the global economy and the euro zone debt crisis.
[.EU]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
To receive an early e-mail of Reuters Morning News Call -
Canada -- a preview of market moving news -- Thomson Reuters
subscribers can register at [CA/MNC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
COMMODITY PRICE MOVES
* The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global
commodities benchmark, fell 0.56 percent in early trade.
* Oil prices fell as worries about Europe's debt crisis
helped send the dollar to fresh highs against the euro,
outweighing the support offered by the prospect of European
sanctions against Iranian crude. [O/R]
* Gold fell, coming under pressure from the weakness in the
euro on the back of the discord among European leaders on how
to contain the debt crisis, in spite of global holdings of
metal in exchange-traded funds hitting a fresh record high.
[GOL/]
* Copper fell, on track for a fourth straight week of
losses, on concerns about demand as the euro zone debt crisis
deepened, the dollar firmed and investors started feeling the
effects of tightening credit in the metals market. [MET/L]
CANADIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
* TMX Group (X.TO): A Canadian consortium aiming to buy the
operator of the country's largest exchanges, said the C$3.8
billion deal would likely win regulatory approval, its hopes
boosted by a first day of hearings on Thursday.
[ID:nN1E7AN12I]
* Kinross Gold Corp (K.TO): The company adjusted its
forecast for depreciation, depletion and amortization in 2011
to about $600 million against previously stated forecast was
$651 million. [ID:nASA038HJ]
* Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI.TO): The company has entered
into a definitive agreement to purchase all the assets of
Oilfield Rental assets, effective November 1, 2011, for C$7.4
million cash.[ID:nASA038HF]
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian
companies reported by Reuters. [RCH/CA]
* Candente Copper Corp (DNT.TO) rating cut to sector perform
from outperform; price target cut to C$1.65 from C$2.10 at
National Bank Financial
* Industrial Alliance Insurance (IAG.TO) price target cut to
C$31 from C$33 at CIBC
* Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) price target cut to
C$13.50 from C$15 at CIBC
* NAL Energy Corp NAE.TO rating cut to sector perform from
outperform; price target cut to C$9 from C$11 at National Bank
Financial
* Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) price target cut to C$22
from C$26 at CIBC ($1= $1.05 Canadian)
(Reporting By Chandra Ramarathnam)