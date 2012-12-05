BRIEF-Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5 mln common units
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
TORONTO Dec 5 The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday its auction of C$700 million ($707.07 million) of real return bonds due 2044 produced a median yield of 0.300 percent.
For more details, please see:
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japanese government bonds firmed on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan made purchase offers under its JGB buying operations that were in line with amounts of previous operations.