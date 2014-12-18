METALS-Copper rebounds as funds return, lead hits five-week peak
(Recasts, updates with closing prices)
By Eric Onstad
LONDON, March 22 Copper rebounded from a near
two-week low on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a
correction to rebuild long positions amid persistent supply
issues, including a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in
Chile.
The metal had earlier joined a sell-off in shares, oil and
other commodities on concerns that U.S. President Trump had yet
to implement mooted tax cuts and infrastructure spending.