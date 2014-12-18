METALS-Copper rebounds as funds return, lead hits five-week peak

(Recasts, updates with closing prices) By Eric Onstad LONDON, March 22 Copper rebounded from a near two-week low on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a correction to rebuild long positions amid persistent supply issues, including a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile. The metal had earlier joined a sell-off in shares, oil and other commodities on concerns that U.S. President Trump had yet to implement mooted tax cuts and infrastructure spending.