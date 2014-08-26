TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc climbed after the coffee chain said it planned to merge with Burger King Worldwide Inc in a C$12.64 billion ($11.53 billion) deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,619.21. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)