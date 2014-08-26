BRIEF-Playa Hotels & Resorts BV qtrly net loss $24.6 mln vs $13.1 mln in prior year
* Playa hotels & resorts bv qtrly net package revparincreased 5.5% over comparable 2015 period to $174.92
TORONTO, Aug 26 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as shares of Tim Hortons Inc climbed after the coffee chain said it planned to merge with Burger King Worldwide Inc in a C$12.64 billion ($11.53 billion) deal. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 20.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,619.21. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)
BRASILIA, March 14 Brazil's top public prosecutor dramatically expanded a corruption probe into the country's political establishment on Tuesday, asking the Supreme Court to open 83 new investigations into politicians named in explosive plea bargain testimony.
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Tuesday that its oil and gas production in February reached an average of 2.82 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.