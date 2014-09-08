TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, hurt by falls in the share price of most major energy producers as Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since May 2013. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 60.53 points, or 0.39 percent, at 15,509.39. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)