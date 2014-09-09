TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Tuesday, with gains in the heavyweight energy and financial sectors partially offset by weakness in some commodity producers as copper prices fell. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 27.42 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,536.81. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)