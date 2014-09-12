TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as a decline in the energy sector, which followed the oil price lower, was offset by positive economic data out of the United States. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.74 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,531.58. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)