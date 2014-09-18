UPDATE 2-Iceland lifts capital controls, ending years of economic isolation
* Fears that Icelandic economy could overheat (Adds currency movement, background, quote)
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada's main stock index ended little changed on Thursday as a drop in shares of gold miners amid weakness in the price of bullion was offset by a jump in TransCanada Corp. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 6.66 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,465.54. Five of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
* Fears that Icelandic economy could overheat (Adds currency movement, background, quote)
* Amex signs deal with Stellar Africa Gold to acquire 100% of their Eastmain River Properties
FRANKFURT, March 14 Dublin is Bank of America's default option for a new base within the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, but other centres are on the table and no decision has yet been made, an executive said in Germany on Tuesday.