BRIEF-Gaslog announces pricing of public offering of 8.875 pct senior notes due 2022
TORONTO, Nov 6 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Thursday as comments from the European Central Bank helped offset weakness in shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc after the engineering and construction company cut its profit outlook. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.12 points, or 0.1 percent, at 14,563.38. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Gulf Resources reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Everi Holdings completes settlement agreement with former president and CEO