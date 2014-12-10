TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest single-day percentage drop in about 18 months on Wednesday as fears about slipping oil demand hit the oil price and shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 342.78 points, or 2.41 percent, at 13,852.95. All 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)