BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
TORONTO Dec 12 Canada's main stock index ended 1.25 percent lower on Friday as a raid on the Montreal offices of gaming company Amaya Inc weighed on its shares and those of two financial firms also involved in the securities regulator probe.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 173.22 points at 13,731.90. It lost more than 5 percent on the week, its biggest week-long slip since September 2011. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.
BRASILIA, March 19 President Michel Temer, confronting a corruption scandal tarnishing Brazil's lucrative meat industry, met on Sunday with executives and foreign diplomats to assuage health concerns tarnishing a sector responsible for $12 billion in annual exports.