(Corrects unofficial closing level in 2nd paragraph to 14,213.88 from 12,213.88)

TORONTO Dec 17 Canada's main stock index jumped more than 2.5 percent on Wednesday and hit a one-week high as a rebound in the price of oil sent the influential energy sector up by more than 7 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 352.36 points, or 2.54 percent, at 14,213.88. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson and Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)