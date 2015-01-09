Nikkei edges down on pause in weak yen trend; mining shares outperform
TOKYO, March 30 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Thursday morning pressured by a pause in the weak yen trend, while mining shares firmed on gains in oil prices.
TORONTO Jan 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a mixed U.S. payrolls report weighed on investor sentiment and sent shares in the financial and industrial sectors lower.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 72.80 points, or 0.5 percent, at 14,384.92. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
MELBOURNE, March 30 Korea Zinc Inc, the world's third-largest zinc smelter, has agreed to take a 15 percent drop in annual processing fees for 2017 as smelters grapple with a dearth of mine supply, Metal Bulletin reported.