TORONTO Jan 15 Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as shares of energy producers dropped with the price of oil and Bombardier Inc tumbled after the planemaker said it had suspended development of its new Learjet 85 business aircraft.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 42.61 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,041.82. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)