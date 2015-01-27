TORONTO Jan 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped drive up prices of commodities such as oil and gold, boosting shares of natural resource producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 36.05 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,833.88. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)