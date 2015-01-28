TORONTO Jan 28 Canada's main stock index dropped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's positive comments about the U.S. economic recovery signaled to investors that the central bank was likely to raise interest rates as planned later this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 231 points or 1.56 percent, at 14,602.88. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)