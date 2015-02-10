BRIEF-Horton Capital Partners fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies as of March 22
* Horton Capital Partners Fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies Corp as of March 22 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index ended almost flat on Tuesday, as heavy losses in the energy sector on oil price weakness was offset by broad, if listless, gains elsewhere.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.82 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,112.52. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating results