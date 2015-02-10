TORONTO Feb 10 Canada's main stock index ended almost flat on Tuesday, as heavy losses in the energy sector on oil price weakness was offset by broad, if listless, gains elsewhere.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.82 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,112.52. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)