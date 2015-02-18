BRIEF-Southern Co CEO Thomas Fanning's 2016 compensation $15.8 mln vs $11.8 mln in 2015
TORONTO Feb 18 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses for some oil and gas stocks as crude prices tumbled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 71.86 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,212.75. Half of the ten main sectors ended in the black. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* CEO Thomas Gentile III's 2016 total compensation was $6.2 million - SEC filing