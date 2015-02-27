TORONTO Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as higher bullion prices boosted shares of gold miners and banks climbed after reporting quarterly results earlier this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 6.82 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,234.34. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by James Dalgleish)