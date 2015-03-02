TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset weakness in the energy sector after the price of Brent crude oil dropped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)