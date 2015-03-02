UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
TORONTO, March 2 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as a jump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc helped offset weakness in the energy sector after the price of Brent crude oil dropped.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.71 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,264.05. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.