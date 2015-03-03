Emerging market non-resident inflows hit highest since 2013 -IIF
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
TORONTO, March 3 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday in a broad decline led by heavyweight banking stocks, as No. 3 lender Bank of Nova Scotia posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 130.20 points, or 0.85 percent, at 15,133.85. Of the 10 main sectors, only energy rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, March 27 A measure of daily portfolio flows to emerging market assets rose to its highest level in nearly four years, the Institute of International Finance said Monday.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday struggled over whether to upend nearly 30 years of law governing patent lawsuits that critics say allows often-baseless litigants to sue in friendly courts, giving them the upper hand over high-technology companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.