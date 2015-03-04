New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
TORONTO, March 4 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, with resource stocks weighing as miners slipped on a retreat in the price of gold.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.01 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,082.84. Six of the ten main sectors ended in the red. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.