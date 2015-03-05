TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, in a broad but shallow rally led by a jump in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after the major oil and gas producer surprised investors with strong quarterly results.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 20.27 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,103.11. Eight of ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)