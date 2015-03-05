BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
TORONTO, March 5 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, in a broad but shallow rally led by a jump in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd after the major oil and gas producer surprised investors with strong quarterly results.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 20.27 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,103.11. Eight of ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.