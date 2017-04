TORONTO, March 6 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in more than a month on Friday as a bullish U.S. jobs report raised fears that the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates sooner than expected.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 150.61 points, or 1 percent, at 14,952.50. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak)