TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index dropped to its lowest in five weeks on Tuesday, dragged by worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates sooner than later.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 212.73 points, or 1.43 percent, at 14,641.76. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)