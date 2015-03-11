TORONTO, March 11 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday as the gold-mining sector advanced and a jump in the price of Brent crude oil helped support shares of energy producers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 97.44 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,739.20. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)