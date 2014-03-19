TORONTO, March 19 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed forward with a withdrawal of monetary stimulus and dropped a guideline for when interest rates may eventually rise. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 34.94 points, or 0.24 percent, at 14,334.04. Half of the ten main sectors slipped in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)