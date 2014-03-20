TORONTO, March 20 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, with financial stocks leading the way as investors bet on higher U.S. interest rates and economic recovery helping insurers and domestic lenders. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 27.79 points, or 0.19 percent, at 14,361.83. Half of the 10 main sectors, including the three biggest groups, notched gains in the session. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)