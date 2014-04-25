UPDATE 2-Australia hauls in gas majors to boost local supply, cap prices
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
TORONTO, April 25 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Friday as heavyweight energy and financial stocks pulled back, but it eked out a small gain on the week. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 20.68 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,533.57. Eight of the 10 main index sectors ended lower. The index gained 0.2 percent on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)
* Isc reports fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016
March 14 Employees of Monsanto Co ghostwrote scientific reports that U.S. regulators relied on to determine that a chemical in its Roundup weed killer does not cause cancer, farmers and others suing the company claimed in court filings. The documents, which were made public on Tuesday, are part of a mass litigation in federal court in San Francisco claiming Monsanto failed to warn that exposure to Roundup could cause non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer.