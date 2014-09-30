BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on commodity prices and shares of natural resource companies, offsetting a gain in the financial sector. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 16.41 points, or 0.11 7percent, at 14,960.51.
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
* CEO Luther Kissam's FY 2016 total compensation $8.4 million versus $5.3 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2nvMLLB Further company coverage:
* On March 16 terminated its five-year amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of September 25, 2012 - SEC Filing