TORONTO, Oct 6 Canada's main stock index dipped on Monday as energy and industrial sector shares weakened, offsetting a gain in gold-mining companies. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 46.66 points, or 0.32 percent, at 14,743.12. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)