TORONTO, Oct 8 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday as dovish comments made by the U.S. Federal Reserve helped fuel a rally in the gold-mining sector and a gain in financials. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 90.02 points, or 0.62 percent, at 14,666.47. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)