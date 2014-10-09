BRIEF-Ipsen says MHRA has approved a new indication for Decapeptyl
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
TORONTO, Oct 9 Canada's main stock index ended sharply lower on Thursday as worries about the health of the global economy and a selloff in shares of energy producers hit investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 205.87 points, or 1.4 percent, at 14,460.60. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
* Ipsen announces mhra1 approval of new indication for Decapeptyl® for the treatment of pre-menopausal women with early stage breast cancer
* Markets rise on end to uncertainty (Adds detail from outside Park's house, markets, detail)
DUBAI, March 13 A further slide in oil prices may weigh on Gulf stock markets on Monday with Saudi Arabia's index possibly underperforming its peers becuase of that market's large petrochemical sector.