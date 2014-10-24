BRIEF-Melcor 2016 FFO per share down 22 pct to $1.28
* Melcor developments announces 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year on Friday as shares of Agrium Inc jumped after an activist investor revealed it has a stake in the company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.99 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,543.82. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alden Bentley)
* Melcor developments announces 2016 results, declares quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share
* Oryx Petroleum Corporation Ltd - 2017 capital expenditure forecast of $45 million
* Freddie mac announces pricing of $290.6 million multifamily small balance loan securitization