TORONTO, Oct 24 Canada's main stock index recorded its biggest weekly gain in more than a year on Friday as shares of Agrium Inc jumped after an activist investor revealed it has a stake in the company. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 56.99 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,543.82. Nine of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Alden Bentley)