TORONTO, Nov 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as the energy and gold mining sectors followed commodity prices lower, but were offset by optimism over a trade deal that opens global investor access to China's equities market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,709.80. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)