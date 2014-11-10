Xenon Pharmaceuticals' acne drug fails mid-stage study
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday its drug to treat moderate to severe facial acne failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study.
TORONTO, Nov 10 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday as the energy and gold mining sectors followed commodity prices lower, but were offset by optimism over a trade deal that opens global investor access to China's equities market. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 18.97 points, or 0.13 percent, at 14,709.80. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
March 24 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Friday its drug to treat moderate to severe facial acne failed to meet the primary goal in a mid-stage study.
* Kieran McGowan has resigned from board with effect from 23 March 2017.