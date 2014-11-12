TORONTO, Nov 12 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday to its highest in more than a month as energy shares posted gains and a positive budget outlook for the country boosted investor sentiment. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 95.93 points, or 0.65 percent, at 14,856.20. All of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)