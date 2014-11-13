BRIEF-Caledonia Mining Corporation Q4 Adj basic shr $0.078
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, as drops in energy stocks hurt by oil price weakness offset an 8 percent surge in shares of BlackBerry Ltd , which said it was teaming up with rival Samsung Electronics. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.43 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,778.77. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* on March 14 successfully won auction for Cando Corp Assets, which will be utilized in establishing back-end site for Micron Taiwan