TORONTO, Nov 13 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, as drops in energy stocks hurt by oil price weakness offset an 8 percent surge in shares of BlackBerry Ltd , which said it was teaming up with rival Samsung Electronics. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 77.43 points, or 0.52 percent, at 14,778.77. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)