TORONTO, Nov 14 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday, recording its fifth straight weekly gain as natural resource shares jumped on the back of surging commodity prices, while bullish U.S. data provided further support. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 64.33 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,843.10. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)